Brett Woytek dominated on the mound Saturday and three players had two RBI as the Grand Junction High School baseball team completed its sweep of Durango with an 11-3 win at Canyon View Park.
Woytek, a junior, tossed five hitless innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts. Durango (8-8, 1-3 Southwestern League) finished the game with one hit.
Grand Junction (11-5, 3-1 SWL) started the scoring early when Landon Scarbrough scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the third, Cam Ochoa singled to right field to score Scarbrough and give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Jase Satterfield later singled to drive in Ochoa and Will Applegate. With two outs in the inning and the bases loaded, Zyler Fazzi drew a walk to score Ben Coleman.
Grand Junction scored three more runs in the fourth and three in the seventh.
Woytek was pulled after 89 pitches in the fifth inning. Aidan Lane replaced him to finish out the game.
Scarbrough finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and a walk. Ochoa, Satterfield and Woytek each had two RBI and Scarbrough, Satterfield and Applegate each had a double.
Grand Junction has its most wins in a non-COVID-impacted season since 2018.
Girls Soccer
Central closed its road trip with a 3-0 win over Niwot.
Liana Bryant scored two goals and assisted another. Rhyan Mason scored once and had an assist and Lauryn Spencer had one assist. Lizzie Stice played a crucial role in the goals as she had second assists on all three.
The Warriors are 8-3 as they enter the home stretch of the season. They have league games against Grand Junction, Fruita and Durango before closing out the season at Bayfield.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument lost 14-8 at Telluride in a battle of the Mountain League’s best.
The loss is the second for Fruita (7-4, 6-1 ML) in as many days. The Wildcats dropped a 19-4 game to Erie on Friday. Saturday was the Wildcats’ most goals allowed in a league game this season.
Fruita needs to win out to have a chance at the league title. The Wildcats, who won the first game against Telluride, play Crested Butte twice next week and close out against Grand Junction in May.
Telluride (4-3, 4-1) has seven games left, six in league play. Only two of those are against a team with a winning record in Crested Butte, which is in its first season.
Boys Swimming
The School District 51 Griffins competed with Glenwood Springs and Montrose at the Glenwood Springs Pentathlon.
Nick Silzell highlighted the day for the Griffins when he finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 385.45 points. That was a 40.85 improvement over his season-best.
Noah Pudlewski shaved 1.73 seconds off of his entry time in the 100 backstroke when he touched the wall in 1 minute, 10.38 seconds.
Track and Field
All four schools had their weekends cut short thanks to mother nature.
Central, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument were slated to compete in the Dakota Ridge Invitational and Palisade entered the Denver East Angel Invite but both were canceled because of weather.
Girls Tennis
Central lost a dual to Aspen 6-1.
The Warriors' lone win came from No. 3 singles player Joey Smith, who beat Jordan Kitchens 6-4, 6-0.
