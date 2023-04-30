This is a new year for most of us and the spring/summer season is here and the water is turned on for sprinklers in the city and irrigation water for most of the rest of us. Please, let’s be a good neighbor and work together watering and help each other if needed. We are so lucky to have water off the Grand Mesa and this year we should all be OK with water. Thank you to our ditch riders and workers. Their job isn’t always easy plus some go out of their way to help out because they are exceptional people who care. Water and share. Thank you.
C’mon people. I just want to buy a tiki torch for my backyard. I don’t subscribe to any conspiracy theories. But, I will tell me my wife not dry her white bedsheets outside.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a poorly managed or slow construction project as what has happened on the Redlands Parkway since last fall. The project wasn’t that big. Why is it taking sooo long to get it done? I would recommend that the city never use that construction company again. It makes the G road bridge project look speedy by comparison.
In America, we prevent our leaders from becoming tyrants through scrutiny and criticism — be it fair or, unfortunately, unfair. Brian Hill and Andrea Haitz would do well to recognize and remember this whether they like it or not. It certainly appears to this taxpayer that they are both “in over their heads.”
Who is interested in keeping the health department story alive? If only we could get that level of follow up on stories that actually matter. Shame on The Sentinel for giving in on the drama.
Where are all these speeders everyone keeps complaining about?! ‘Cause, everywhere I go, people tend to go 5 to 10 mph UNDER the speed limit. ... It’s ridiculous. Is going the speed limit too much to ask?! Unless the road’s an ice rink due to bad weather, there’s zero reason to go slow. Get out of the way so we can all get to where we’re going in a decent amount of time, please. Thanks.
Thank God the city and county don’t use the same budget and demographic metrics that the the school board uses for consolidation. Otherwise, we’d see a severe curtailment in recycling and landfill operations, a reduction in traffic enforcement and a postponement in pothole management. Oh, wait. I think all the entities are on the same page.
Who’s the Fake News now Trump?
While biking on the Riverfront Trail on Sunday between Corn Lake and Fifth Street, I encountered e-bikes (with throttles) and a motorized skateboard that were going 25-30 mph. I also saw dog poop right on the trail. People need to show consideration for other trail users. Someone is going to get hurt.
We drove by the National Guard facility off D Road a few days ago to look at the military equipment display. We were very disappointed, angry and upset to see the grounds in such shoddy condition. So many weeds, everything seems to need a good cleaning and/or paint job. It almost seems to be abandoned. This is a terrible way to show appreciation to their service, and not the way to show pride for our military or our country. What’s the deal?
When stating Walgreens stores will dispose old medicines, you need to tell which store does that. Not all Walgreens stores do that. The one at First and Patterson does. It would save a lot of gas trying to find out which store does that. Thank you.
I have written to CDOT, Mesa County roads and was told the overpass exit to Orchard Mesa off of Riverside Parkway by the train tracks is the city’s roadway. So, I texted the head of the roads department about how the overpass is in terrible condition. The overpass is slowly breaking away. It so obvious on the north side and how the road itself is slowly pulling apart and leaning. Someday there is going to be a total collapse and it will be very tragic. It’s scary just driving on it now.
Recently there was vandalism at our rental property. We called the Grand Junction Police Department to report the incident. They did not have anyone available to respond at the moment as all were busy. They returned my call and advised I could report this through the internet at GJCity.org. I thanked them and made the report. Way to go Grand Junction Police.
Quit complaining about potholes in the You Said It. Report it to the county.
If you are running a restaurant and you have fewer customers you need fewer waiters. If the school district has fewer students, it needs less schools and less teachers. To argue otherwise is to be in favor of larger inefficient government. Would you be in favor of increasing local taxes by $3 or $4 million annually to fund the loss of students?
Petered out, really? After thousands of Mesa County voters cast their vote in support of her becoming the next Colorado Secretary of State, they then packed the courtroom hoping to intimidate the judge and prosecutors. Nice try by The Sentinel editorial board. Mesa County Trumpers continue to support Peters, and they continue to show their love for the “serial liar” who would not accept the 2020 election results.
Congratulations to the Young Chautauquans’ excellent performance. Thanks for giving the public the treat of hearing you after all your hard work. Thanks to the Mesa County Public Libraries for holding this in the main branch community rooms. I hope there will be another. Thanks, all you young people for working hard and making historical figures come alive.
