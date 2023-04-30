This is a new year for most of us and the spring/summer season is here and the water is turned on for sprinklers in the city and irrigation water for most of the rest of us. Please, let’s be a good neighbor and work together watering and help each other if needed. We are so lucky to have water off the Grand Mesa and this year we should all be OK with water. Thank you to our ditch riders and workers. Their job isn’t always easy plus some go out of their way to help out because they are exceptional people who care. Water and share. Thank you.

C’mon people. I just want to buy a tiki torch for my backyard. I don’t subscribe to any conspiracy theories. But, I will tell me my wife not dry her white bedsheets outside.