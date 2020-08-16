To all those who keep complaining about people not wearing masks outside in 90-plus degree weather, masks are not required outside nor are they necessary outside. Indoors around other people, sure.
The recent comments by the appeals judge about not needing to use directional signals when driving through roundabouts gives me pause to think that there are going to be a few more of the universal hand signal (the rigid digit) utilized by irate motorists when cut off by the opposition.
Colorado Mesa should be commended for the gorgeous flower beds inside and surrounding the university. The landscape crews are making a very much appreciated contribution to our city. We are blessed to reside in such a friendly, beautiful valley.
Imagine, if you will, a country — a country where everyone follows the rules of the government, no underage drinking, or smoking, no speeders, no murders, no gang violence, a country where justices are not needed. A country where everyone wears a mask, a country and a county of no whiners, Imagine if you will ... welcome to the twilight zone.
Has anyone else pondered how many COVID positive cases we will have after Colorado Mesa University starts because they refuse to have virtual classes? I am sure they will insist on 14 days confinement of all those coming into the valley, including parents and siblings.
We were pleased to receive a credit on our car insurance this spring during the COVID-19 shutdown. We are anxiously awaiting our school property tax discount since schools have been shut down now for six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be a welcome relief for all property-tax payers through this difficult time.
It’s admirable that in order to help save water, the town of Palisade is cooperating with the Western Colorado Conservation Corps in the eradication of non-native trees/shrubs at Riverbend Park, but also a little hypocritical. The town overwaters its parks and property virtually every day to the point where they are soggy and about unusable by the folks who visit them. That practice promotes shallow root development and weakens the grass’ drought tolerance. Think of the users of these parks and water at night.
Watching the school board meeting last and the way the community dismissed teachers makes me sad. It’s like telling a person who has a phobia of flying to jump out of an airplane with a parachute that was just constructed by hobbyists. The parachute may work, but there is a “low risk” that it may not. Go ahead and jump and we will see if you survive. This is how it feels going back to school as a teacher.
Expect large-scale community spread of COVID-19 one month after in-person schooling reopens: two weeks for the kids to contract the virus in classrooms and hallways and pass it on to parents, teachers and adults throughout the community as the kids accompany their parents to Target, grocery stores, Bananas, farmers markets, etc., and two more weeks for non-school-related community members to get it, develop symptoms and start flooding local hospitals.
Teachers and union members: if you feel unsafe and don’t want to go back teaching kids in schools, fine! Then you should resign your position and go on unemployment because I am not willing to contribute my hard-earned property tax payments and allow you to stay home and still get paid. I go to work every day with precautions and it has worked just fine.
To the person who commented on being the only one wearing a mask while walking their dog, I would ask for some clarification. My understanding of the mask order is that they are required in public indoor places. Wearing a mask outdoors is not required, nor is it particularly helpful, unless you were in close and sustained contact with another person. Please don’t ruin one thing that is keeping most people sane.
I want to thank the man in the red Ford Escape who paid for mine and my wife’s sundaes at Freddie’s on July 29. It was a nice way to top off our anniversary.
It seems Colorado Mesa faculty and D51 teachers are against returning to the classroom. They all want us to be a remote society and mental health of the students be damned. Glad a 16-year-old can work fast food or retail and be put on the frontlines as an “essential worker,” but teachers and faculty cannot?
Dear City of Grand Junction, I have proudly relocated to your beautiful city and recently purchased a newer home. As a former home builder, I must say I’m appalled as to the quality of the construction and the clear lack of oversight on this home. Fortunately for me, I will sell and build my own new home.
For those who may not know this, when you approach the First and Grand intersection from Highway 50, the speed limit drops from 45 to 35 well in advance. For those who do know this, but do not seem to care, you need to leave the house earlier if you are in that much of a hurry.