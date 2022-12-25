The acquisition and future plans for the former City Market property at First and Rood — a win! The availability of parking spaces generously shared by the prior property owner through the years for events held at Two Rivers Convention Center and downtown events — a loss. Just wanted to say thanks.
Articles about the Orchard Mesa Pool keep saying it is in a low-income area. The Orchard Mesa Pool is in a very mixed-income part of the city and county.
Attention CDOT and Mesa County commissioners, the booming metropolis of Whitewater is about to get even busier with a new subdivision being built. This is a great time to improve the roadway lighting, specifically the Reeder Mesa road intersection. It is very dark with no lighting at all; in fact a forward-looking entity may want to light the entire Whitewater/Highway 50 corridor. I would think about 10 to 20 lights on each side of the road from Whitewater to just past Blair Road may be sufficient. Let’s be safe out there.
It’s a good but meager start to see the county address the blight of trash so ingrained in our reputation as a punchline joke. Now, they should dedicate all fines to offset the costs of retooling our highway signs from: “Welcome to GRAND JUNKTION” to “Welcome to GRAND junktion.”
The largest single department within the city of Grand Junction government is the police department. In 2023, in excess of 40 million dollars and 240 employees will be assigned the task of providing public safety. It’s comforting to know that even during these times of high inflation, we can afford to send police department personnel on all- expense-paid trips to Costa Rica to “learn” Spanish (an experience apparently not available locally). One has to wonder if these officers will now be able to better enforce traffic ordinances.
Next time GJPD needs a Spanish immersion lesson, money can be saved by sending them to our southern border instead. I’m sure the Border Patrol folks would appreciate the help while our officers have real world interaction and experience relevant dialects.
Gripe about speeders. We’re just trying to get away from the jerks that do not know how to dim their lights at night.
The overriding theory in macro-economics is that some win and some lose in the money ballgame. Globally, high oil prices help elderly pensioners in their portfolios. Locally, rampant municipal potholes requiring vehicle repairs stimulate higher local employment, generate profits and increase local sales taxes. On the latter, there is no incentive to fix the problem.
During Zelenskyy’s speech, Colorado was embarrassed again by Boebert. She did not stand to honor him during the congressional speech. Shame on her.
Can someone explain why Boebert thinks rules and laws don’t apply to her? Bypassing the security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president. I do not want a congress person who doesn’t obey the law and brings shame on us. I am going to work harder over the next two years to make sure she’s not reelected.
Once again, our Congresswoman embarrasses our congressional district. During President Zelenskyy’s heart- wrenching speech to Congress, she sat, chatted with Matt Gaetz, and looked bored while Zelenskyy got a standing ovation. I thought her battle cry was freedom. Does she even understand the meaning of the word, the courage of the Ukrainian people, and that their fight is our fight? I hope all of you that voted for her are proud.
The future of American history: how the United States was conquered by the country of Mexico without firing shot. Thousands of immigrants moving along the border, some waiting in Mexican border towns, waiting to request asylum in the U.S. Can state governments convince the Supreme Court to keep Title 42 in place? Tens of thousands are waiting to move into the United States through Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California.
What is the limit to how many illegal aliens are allowed to cross the border into this country? Is it 10 million, 100 million, 500 million or the entire population of the planet? The administration has foolishly embarked on a path with little to no thought as to the outcome. National chaos is coming and there is no way to stop it, let alone reverse it.
