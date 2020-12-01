Thank you for publishing the article on Covid Long-haulers in the Monday edition. There are so many things doctors still do not know about the long term disabilities. My dear friend in Denver is now going to National Jewish Health, a post-covid department. We are lucky to have this world renown hospital here in Colorado!
It is science, and scientists, deserving of all the credit for the rapid vaccine developments, not politicians from either party.
Thank you, Home Style Bakery. You are not only protecting your customers but your staff by requiring masks to be worn upon entry. Your bread and sweet treats are wonderful. A true gem in Grand Junctions crown.
Define irony! A dozen and a half people packed into the foyer at a popular restaurant, north of I-70, waiting to be seated.
The topic of the heated conversation is the pending closure of bars and restaurants and NONE of them are wearing masks!
Ironic? HMMM!
Please be a responsible person and protect your health as well as that of others. Wear a mask when in public.
Thanks to Steve ErkenBrack for his non-partisan articles about the way our government is supposed to work. They were concise, easy to read, and informative. Now it would be great if we could all understand our obligations, and try to follow a government as outlined by the constitution.
It is time to put those Trump signs and flags up. If you get them stored before they weather and fade, they will be worth lots of money in 10-15 years as memorabilia. I can see them now on the Antiques Roadshow!
Kudos to the students and staff of GJHS. The switch from in-person to remote learning went very smoothly. The students and staff were well prepared. It was a well thought out plan, well planned, well executed, and working very well.
Enough already with the whining about people not wearing masks! We get it! I don't know where you complainers are shopping, but when I am out I see probably 98% of folks wearing masks. If that other 2 percent bothers you so much and you feel you just absolutely can't social distance for a few seconds, then I recommend you stay home and do your business online.
Thousands more in Mesa County are being tested. As a result we know there are more positive cases. But the survivability rate is still over 99%. If positive they send you home anyway but they count your numbers in the "cases" and then shut down businesses and schools, putting people out of work. Simple solution: Stop getting tested and our numbers will go down and we can reopen.