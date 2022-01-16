With city coffers bloated with millions in increased sales tax revenue, let’s hope the press exposes any shenanigans that divert our taxpayer money to staff bonuses, redundant staff hiring and even two-lane bike lane construction for pedalists and those e-bikers.
Why hire a police chief in Palisade? Hire Mesa County Sheriff’s Office instead. Does the town administrator really need her own army?
I wasn’t aware that the reintroduction of wolves, to their natural habitat, was meant for unlimited target practice for ranchers. The wolves may threaten some domestic animals, but apparently not enough to justify the slaughter of these magnificent animals. So they are baiting the wolves and killing them for the bragging rights. What a mistake the reintroduction was.
OK Grand Junction City Council, enough workshops trying to figure out the cannabis shop issues. The voters have spoken and we’ve waited long enough. Get it done.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, help cut taxes, call for the closing down of the Federal Reserve and put a stop to printing worthless paper money. Get the United States back on the gold standard. Thank you for a job well done for the last year.
While reading Rep. Matt Soper’s over-the-top attack on the union representing Front Range King Supers employees, I was reminded of a comment by late comedian Robin Williams — “Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers, then we’d know who owns them.”
So the city has an abundance of tax revenue. How about giving some back to the taxpayers in the form of road repairs? I have not been on one road in this town that isn’t in need of repairs. Our roads are absolutely terrible. When I visit other places, the one thing I notice are the conditions of the roadways. No one likes being beat up while driving, and visitors to Grand Junction are not going to want to stay long with the condition of our roads.
Hey, Democrats, if you try really hard, maybe you can pin the blame on Boebert for sinking the Titanic or the collapse of the Roman Empire.
Rep. Boebert claims to have sponsored a large number of bills in the House, but that Democrats have obstructed her efforts. That isn’t how it works. She is exaggerating her role as our representative. Every bill that gets introduced in either chamber is circulated to all members and those who want to co-sponsor just sign their name. It can be as easy as just signing everything that is generated by a member of your party, or by one of your allies. Certain members introduce a bundle of bills at the beginning of every session, so they can claim to be productive. It isn’t even as if members of Congress sit down and write up legislation. The Legislative Drafting Office does that, and the final result will be the product of prolonged negotiations. Co-sponsors are almost never involved in that. Yes, Rep. Boebert has been very busy during her time in the House, but she hasn’t seemed to be busy legislating.
You see all these big-wigs in Washington and New York defy all these subpoenas issued and nothing happens to them. You can bet your bottom dollar that if you or I defied a subpoena that we would end up in jail, or worse.
Why did District 51 move graduations to the week before Mother’s Day this year when there is a stadium renovation going on? The renovation should be done “May 9” per the Sentinel. The first graduation of the year is also on May 9. Does the stadium committee even talk to the School District (and vice versa)? Normally, graduations are after Mother’s Day.
My husband and I have always enjoyed night sky watching here in the Grand Valley, but lately it’s become harder. Our neighbors (some miles away) are turning on bright lights around their property, which makes it impossible to enjoy the stars at night. Please be aware that your lights are taking away the beauty of everyone’s night sky. It needs to be dark to step outside and enjoy the night sky.
