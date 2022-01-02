Last Wednesday, when I turned from North Avenue onto Fourth Street, I was gifted a beautiful sight! Each separate branch on every tree was covered with snow! It took my breath away.
Really, District 51 revising mask guidelines for February with no transparency! While other Colorado counties are reinstating mask mandates, our county is going the opposite direction. Maybe the school administration should take a science class, (and pass the exam), visit an ICU unit with patients on ventilators, visit a pediatric ward, spend an entire 12 hour shift at a hospital where patients are being treated for COVID, etc. A mask is such a simple solution, much better than the ICU! So glad my grandchildren are not in this district!
When are the hospitals going to start lowering the priority for the unvaccinated? Those that do the right thing are being penalized!
With all the beauty surrounding us I was very disappointed in the Sentinel's Christmas day front page. Surely your photographers aren’t on vacation! The welcome snow (moisture) though brief, the seasonally decorated homes, the Nativity scenes. Your front page on Saturday morning of the elderly lady should have been saved for the Lifestyle section of Sunday's offering. I have subscribed to the Daily Sentinel since 1979 and this Saturday paper was a downer for me. Other than the Lion’s Club article it was all gloom and doom.
All these anti-vaccine folks say the government can't tell me what I do to my body, but most of these people also say that the government should ban all abortions. Isn’t that saying that that the government can say what a woman does with her body? Its ok in one instance, but not in the other?! Hypocrites.
I would like to see a report on the financial strength of our local newspapers. I just read an article about the dearth of local news in the Washington Post, especially in rural areas. We need our local news! I will always support The Daily Sentinel!
I think it is wise for the school board to review District 51's legal services for both costs and quality of service. The in-house lawyer experience is contract law, not school law, special education and employment. What has the district paid for both outside and in house legal fees for the past 7 years?
Who at District 51 provided the orientation for new members of the school board? A key aspect should have been open meeting laws.
Could someone please remind me of all of the benefits we were going to see from legalizing recreational marijuana in Palisade?
As a foster family whose children received Christmas gifts care of Angel Tree we say thank you to all who gave of time and money to make Angel Tree a success. Gifts of toys, clothes and special items are greatly appreciated especially at Christmas. More than anything children in foster care need the intangible gifts of love, attention and stability from caring adults. Think about becoming involved in the life of a foster child this year.
Ditching masks by District 51 should be of concern. This is exactly what we did and delta hit and hit us hard. With decreased isolation and quarantining is Mesa County Public Health confident we’ll see less cases? Omicron isn’t here yet. These kids aren’t just at schools, they’re in the community with the potential to spread. I want to know how many kid cases can be tracked back to adult hospitalizations and deaths.
I see that Muncie, Indiana is allowing people to pay their parking tickets with donations to the animal shelter. Brilliant idea! Outside-the-box thinking. Could we do something like that? And the shelters really need the help!
I get a 5.5% raise from Social Security and my home utilities went up by 50%, home taxes 15%, insurance 16-18%, water-sewer 6%, gasoline 50% and food 10-15%. Social Security covers one of them, where do I get the money for the rest of the other bills?
Why the heck isn't anyone suggesting Highway 50 through Gunnison and Montrose as an already existing alternative route when I-70 is closed? Sure, it was closed this spring for road work, but it won't be closed every year. It's an hour less travel time than driving through Steamboat Springs. For the three times per decade that closures are projected to occur in Glenwood Canyon, spending enough money to seriously upgrade another alternative route seems like an overreaction.