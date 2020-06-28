I think Charles Darwin said it best. “It’s not the strongest of the species or the smartest that survive. It’s the most responsive to change.”
Have you noticed that people wearing masks means a cutback on the number of people who lick their fingers to open the veggie bags at the grocery store? Yes, it can be an exercise of frustration, but to the lady at Sprouts today: Please don’t lick your fingers to open the bag and then handle a bunch of the organic produce. The rest of us don’t need your germs on our veggies.
Contrary to the progressive protesters, we don’t need less funding for police, we need more funding and better training. This is also true for the fire and emergency departments.
Honestly folks, could you just wear a mask? If you need one, I’m more than happy to make you one, two, or even three. “Thinking of others” is a phrase we could all take to heart.
It is better to keep your mouth shut and have others think you a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt.
As an RN, I am asking you to pass this on. COVID-19 is a killer. You can pretend otherwise and not follow health department recommendations. This virus acts and interacts with the body in ways that have befuddled health care workers and epidemiologists alike. Science is just now starting to understand the full spectrum of destruction this virus is capable of. COVID-19 is a killer of kids. If you think otherwise, you are wrong. Stay 6-feet safe with a mask on. Adhere to all health department recommendations. This virus is still culling our population. It definitely is not done killing.
Congratulations to Amy Bronson, PhD, for leading the Safer/Stronger approach. She is a true leader during COVID and understands how important it is to get students back in the classroom. It’s so refreshing to see people not take the easy way out and stay shut, but actually see the problem and develop a solution.
I read that many states are experiencing increased virus victims after relaxation of rules and allowing businesses and churches to reopen. I doubt if that is the reason for the increase. We are noting more and more people who are not masking, social distancing, and possibly washing hands frequently. Many stores display signs asking customers to follow those guidelines, but they do not enforce their requests. It’s easy to write laws, but if there is no one to enforce them, then it’s human nature for individuals to choose to make their own rules.
Conservative or liberal, you need to spend a little time listening to the other side’s news source. If you listen to AM talk radio all week, tune in NPR every once in a while and vice versa. If you watch ABC/NBC/CBS or CNN, tune into FOX once a week. If you get all your news from Facebook, nevermind, you are not reading this anyway. The aim is not to change your core beliefs, but to give you some understanding of what your fellow man thinks. Hats off to The Daily Sentinel, for the variety in your editorials.
Why is it, since Governor Polis has issued a statewide executive order that will give every establishment in our state the right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask, that major businesses, supposedly health-based grocer retailers, are not refusing service to non-masked customers and allowing potential harm to those trying to practice safety for others during the current pandemic? This has nothing to do with “personal rights,” this has to do with disease reduction and prevention. Retailers, please refuse service to non-mask wearers entering your stores!
Thanks so much to the two unidentified men who spotted my husband’s wallet after it had fallen out of our truck at Murdoch’s and returned it to us. You are special citizens! We are so very grateful! Thanks again.
Peaceful protests are justified. Violent protests and rioting are never justified.
Thanks to Colorado Mesa University for realizing it is time to take Walter Walker’s name off the activities field. He may have changed his mind about the Klan, but his early support is enough to question his thinking about race. Even though the Klan in the 1920s is said to be a “social organization,” its purpose for existence was clearly the promotion of white supremacy.
Wearing a mask should not be political but respect for your neighbors. You cannot enter a hospital or doctor’s office without a mask, but you sure can go to the grocery store. It should be the responsibility of the stores to require all customers wear masks to enter. Don’t they have some liability for their employees and customers? For me to risk my life getting groceries sounds unreasonable in 2020.
A simple solution to solve the pickleball overcrowding problem would be to convert a couple of the underutilized tennis courts into pickleball courts. Very little cost to the city.
On Sunday morning, I attended my first farmers market of the season and the last. Essentially no social distancing and masks were in the minority. I value my health over excellent farm-to-market products.