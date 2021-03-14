I just came from getting my first COVID-19 vaccination at Grand Junction Convention Center and I was impressed with how organized and efficient the process was. A big shout out to Mesa County Health Department and all the friendly volunteers.
Another fire out of control at 21 1/2 and I 1/2 Road. The owner started the fire to their field on a windy afternoon. Who would do that? Thank you to the fire department. When is Mesa County going to ban burning for everyone? Or at least only allow ditches to be burned, not fields.
Marijuana shops in Grand Junction? Cue the handwringing — it’s a gateway drug, it’ll ruin our city, etc. I’m tired of the ignorance surrounding THC and CBD and I’m tired of driving to Palisade to get my medicine. I’d really rather help Grand Junction’s economy with my “drug” money. My aches, pains, sleep problems and anxieties are all helped by THC/CBD. Maybe the doom and gloomers should try the products and calm down. G.J. needs the revenue and people need to have access to medicine as well as recreational products.
Last week someone complained that more than half of property tax goes to the school district “and they want more?” Well, public education is the biggest part of property tax everywhere I’ve ever lived and I’m almost 70. I never even had kids but I was happy to help fund the schools because I want to live in a society where people get a good public education. It benefits everybody. Educate yourself about what it takes to provide a decent public education to our young people, and don’t whine about doing your part.
For those newbies to the area complaining about the burn season smoke. Adapt! It is a necessary tradition for our farmers and ranchers. In Colorado, our food doesn’t come from a grocery store. They just sell it.
I think a simple solution to bias would be to eliminate all adjectives in reporting. Then people could decide if something was ‘devastating’ or ‘horrific’ or ‘life-changing’ or ‘Neanderthal’. This would include Democratic, Republican, White, Black, Male, Female.... just eliminate adjectives! Be Kind To All Kinds.
Burn season is upon us once again. Let the whining begin.
Come on Governor Polis. We Coloradans can outdo the Texas governor’s bravado on eliminating all COVID restrictions while the pandemic still rages. He implored his citizens to do the right thing. Well, let’s raise the stakes here and eliminate all posted speed limits, even in school zones. I’m sure all of us drivers would similarly “do the right thing.”
Can I as a Mesa County taxpayer get a full description of how much was spent on encouraging RockyMounts to move from Boulder to Las Colonias Business Park? Only to hear today that they will be moving most of their operations to Salt Lake City.
To the submitter calling out “maskers”; first, we can’t tell if you’ve been vaccinated or have antibodies by looking at you. Second, tell the families of over half a million dead that COVID-19 is political. Finally, make it easy on yourself and the rest of us and wear a mask.
If minimum wage is raised to $15 an hour, will those of us who have worked at the same job for 6 years (and are currently making $17.50 an hour) get an equal % raise? Just asking.
Kudos and a big “Thank You to Sentinel photographer Christopher Tomlinson for his many beautiful pictures of his many interesting travels. They are a great relief from the divisive reports we are subjected to day after day. They are a reminder that we are all privileged to live in this beautiful and spectacular part of the world. Thanks Christopher for capturing these scenes and sharing them with us. You bring beauty and peace to our lives. Your recent picture of Morning Glory Natural Bridge was exceptional.