Meat producers are not the only agricultural businesses in our county by a wide margin. If the Mesa County Commissioners are as concerned about the health of other local food producers and Mesa County’s citizens as they are about the health of the meat industry, they should also be endorsing “Eat a Fruit Week” and “Salad Saturdays” for the next month.
I would like to say thank you to the man that paid for my friend and my dinner. It was her birthday, so a big thank you to you.
I’m so relieved that we no longer have any challenges in our state and community that require the full attention of our local and state elected officials. Instead they now have time to battle each other and issue proclamations regarding Meatless or More Meat on March 20. Thank goodness nothing that’s truly a threat to our community and lives is going on. I vote for “Stick my fingers in my ears and go la la la” on March 20.
Kudos to the many talented students and staff of Central High School for their outstanding production of “Mama Mia!”. These students and teachers deserve more recognition. The Grand Valley is lucky to have a thriving public school arts scene.
Thank you Mesa County Public Health and all the volunteers that made getting our COVID vaccine so easy. From the sign-up and appointment scheduling to the actual day of our vaccination everything went like clockwork. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to help our community end the pandemic.
Similar to people who move next to airports then complain about the planes, it amazes me when people moan and whine regarding field and ditch burning after moving to what has been an agricultural area for generations. The “barbaric” burning is not going anywhere.
Last week my friend and I were in the Village Inn on North Avenue celebrating my 88th birthday. It was such a treat to be able to eat in a restaurant with a friend — it was doubled when we were told that our dinners were paid for. Thank you for adding to my special day.
Kudos to the 32 Road City Market pharmacy staff. I got on City Market’s website on a Saturday and had my vaccine appointment by Monday. No lines, easy parking, friendly people, and the shot was painless. Plus, I could do my grocery shopping. I highly recommend them when you’re eligible.
It is quite evident that the city code for trash in yards is nonexistent. We drive a route once a week between 20th street and 29 Road along Orchard Avenue and the amount of trash in a half dozen yards is like hoarders live there. If we were neighbors we would be calling the City every week to get it cleaned up.
I wanted to say a big thank you to the snowshoers on March 17 who stayed to the sides of the cross-country ski tracks on the Mesa Lake / Water Dog Reservoir Trail. It’s so nice to finally see people who both know and practice trail etiquette. Thanks again for not stepping in our tracks, you made our day so much more enjoyable.
Kudos to Jeff Kuhr and Mesa County Public Health. My wife and I are part way to completing our COVID vaccines and the process at the convention center is smooth and well run. All through this pandemic Kuhr and MCPH have been professional and very adept at balancing state oversight, local needs and a diverse and certainly opinionated populous. Prudent restrictions, well timed changes, the Five Star program and now vaccine rollout are a credit to the West Slope ‘get ’er done’ attitude.
Let’s face it, we are all COVID-weary. The daily media saturation and dedication to needles, numbers and numbskulls are head spinning. But in a post-COVID news cycle, will it get any better? Maybe we’ll look back with nostalgia when we are assaulted with the drumbeat of stories on continued Girls Scout cookies, pet adoption fundraisers and school slime parties.