I have decided to stop eating out. Although prices have gone up exponentially in the last couple years, that isn’t the reason. Tipping is the reason. Why should I be held accountable for a restaurant owner who doesn’t pay employees a fair wage? Why should I feel guilty? Let’s see a business step up and proclaim, “Please do not tip, our employees’ compensation is fair and final.”
Migrants are risking their lives to come to the U.S. for a better life. Democrats/progressives are working unceasingly to make the U.S. just like the places these people left. It’s a pretty bad joke.
When items carry a “national” designation, they typically engender feelings of awe or respect. Our national bird is the bald eagle. Our national flower is the rose. Our national parks and monuments are areas of beauty and majesty. Lauren Boebert now wants to designate the AR-15 assault rifle as our “national gun.” Ask relatives of those whose family members have been injured, maimed or killed by assailants using this weapon if it deserves our awe and respect. Are the results of its use beauty and majesty? Once again our representative shows her ignorance of and indifference to her constituents. Perhaps a better choice for a “national gun” would be muskets and flintlock pistols, the firearms used when the Second Amendment was written.
If Biden refuses to take a cognitive test, then he shouldn’t run for president again.
I was happy to see that the city is providing some guidelines as they encourage the building of ADUs in neighborhood back yards. I hope they stress that it is important to keep the quaint character of our downtown when choosing a design, and avoid building in a modern style that towers above the ‘30s and ‘40s bungalows and cottages. There are a few new eyesores downtown due to those who don’t have a good sense of style or obligation to the neighborhood to respect privacy and property values affected.
It amazes me that we can protect our school kids from watching a Disney movie with a gay character but we cannot protect them from being slaughtered by a maniac with an assault rifle.
With most Republicans still reluctant to criticize or move on from Trump after he was convicted of sexual abuse, instead of wearing caps and T-shirts that say, “Lets go Brandon,” maybe they should wear caps and t shirts that say, “I support sexual assault.”
I wonder if the government has a website instructing me on how to sink my credit score faster and more efficiently. Maybe “shattercreditscore.us.gov.com?” I have sent letters to my banks and credit card companies asking them the same question.
It is quite evident that two city ordinances are not being enforced. Those two are for weed and junk accumulations. We see that the county is now in the process of enforcing cleaning up junk on properties so why is not the city going to the same task? If I was living next to some of these weed and junk properties I would be complaining to the city every day until they did something!
Having been frustrated numerous times by a disconnect of the online Orchard Mesa Pool schedule vs. numerous change-of-schedule memos taped on doors, I am beginning to believe in either a conspiracy theory to dissuade usage to accelerate the reason for closure or the effects of elevated chlorine levels ingested by staff causing confusion.
You never know what you will miss until it’s gone. If you want to keep up with local news, what your elected reps are doing on your behalf, sports, city council, school board issues, and other important stuff like this You Said It column, maybe you and your friends should subscribe! We really need this newspaper! Tell your friends.
Regarding the wolf re-introduction program. Why are they only being re-introduced in western Colorado? Wolves are indigenous to the Eastern Slope, too, including Cherry Creek and the South Platte. In fact, the 16th Street Mall is ancient wolf hunting grounds. Imagine after an early dinner, tourists could go for cocktails, burn one and go dancing with the wolves.
