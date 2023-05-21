I have decided to stop eating out. Although prices have gone up exponentially in the last couple years, that isn’t the reason. Tipping is the reason. Why should I be held accountable for a restaurant owner who doesn’t pay employees a fair wage? Why should I feel guilty? Let’s see a business step up and proclaim, “Please do not tip, our employees’ compensation is fair and final.”

Migrants are risking their lives to come to the U.S. for a better life. Democrats/progressives are working unceasingly to make the U.S. just like the places these people left. It’s a pretty bad joke.