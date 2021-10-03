Wow, if you build a new school building, it will attract people to Grand Junction. Just wow. Orchard Mesa has a new school; how many families did that attract? Did the attendance improve as well? Did test scores jump to new highs? Orchard Mesa could not even keep the weeds cut in front of that nice building. The building has nothing to do with academic performance. Palisade has three gyms now? Test scores go up? If you do not have good teachers, then the age of the building means nothing.
To the person with the complaint about the baskets at the Palisade market with the statement “when the baskets appear, the market has run its course.” Please just stay home. The Palisade market is diverse, interesting and fun. It is by far the best farmers market in the valley. The fact that you took the time to be so snarky and rude reflects what’s wrong with our society these days. Spread love, not negativity.
It was so nice seeing the Colorado State Patrol officers working the Whitewater and Orchard Mesa areas a couple of weeks ago and actually pulling over speeders. Please come back. This area has so much traffic, and the excessive speeding is out of control. Something needs to be done to reduce the speed limits in this area. If they were put back to the original 45 and 55 limits, maybe then people will only do 55 and 65 instead of the 70 plus that they do now. A couple of miles at a slower speed is not going to cost time but will be much safer.
District 51 teaches to state and national standards. District 51 does not teach CRT. It is time for the loud minority of parent and local groups to stop stirring the pot with rumors and to be held accountable. Go to any school, talk to any teacher or student — do your fact checking. There is a lot of misinformation out there. It’s time to deal with facts. Biden won the election. District 51 delivers a quality education. Vaccines save lives. Facts, not fiction!
It has happened twice in the last few months, water and mud over lower Monument Road. When is the city or county going to dredge the drainage on the west side of the road to keep this from happening again? This is classic neglect.
If the last election in Mesa County was rigged like Tina Peters said, does that mean Joe Biden actually won Mesa County?
Parents, you might have children who actually feel safer with masks on but don’t want to appear “uncool.” There is so little they can do to feel in control. Don’t kid yourselves. They worry, too.
It’s about time developers and city personnel realize that “trickle down” real estate isn’t working. People are not consistently leaving their smaller, older homes for brand new, larger homes. The idea that creating more expensive homes so that more affordable homes become available when people move is absurd — especially in today’s market. Please begin investing in ways to make first-time homebuyers be able to enter the market — not investing in ways for current homeowners and investors to grow their wealth and leave the rest of us behind.
This is for the person who wrote in to say that the Palisade Farmers Market was turning into a flea market. I am not sure what you were looking at while wandering the market. I am a long-time vendor at that market, and let me tell you, everything in my 10x10 booth is made with my hands. One lady has very bad knees and she shows up every week and usually sells out. There is the bee lady who drives more than 60 miles to share her honey. These people are the salt of the earth.
I would like to thank the gentleman who paid for mine and another lady’s breakfast at Starvin Arvin’s in Fruita on the morning of the 18th. That was very nice of you, and thank you once again. I hope I can pass this kindness on to someone else.
Isn’t it enough to have the disruption of vehicular traffic on weekdays on First and Grand, but to have Tour of the Moon bikes on the weekend is really unfeeling. Couldn’t the sponsors start it and end it in a different place this time? Also, why are the participants riding on Monument Road, when there’s an $8 million bike/walking path for them to use?
Solution for unruly passengers on airlines –– stop serving liquor. It’s not necessary and would make for more pleasant travelers on every airline.
What is wrong with the churches in this community? They let hate spread from groups they host. Like the Stand for the Constitution group or the America’s Mom Conference. When did churches start radicalizing people? Maybe they should be taxed if they want to play in politics.
With all the negative national news about Mesa County, why would a college graduate want to stay here?
St Mary’s is not mandating the COVID vaccine; any employee can get an exemption. So don’t expect your caregivers to be safe and free from infection.