Desiree and her husband Dan, both business owners, finished their estate plan and, at the end of our last column, we said we’d discuss one aspect of their plan in a little more detail than we normally do in these articles. James, their middle son, wanted to continue the business Desiree built and thinks there is a way to combine it with the other business Dan owns. However, their other two children do not want to be involved in either business, but have some unspoken expectation that they will inherit money from them.
You don’t need an attorney to tell you that situation raised a few complicated questions. From an estate planning perspective, it would be easiest for the family to sell both businesses and split the proceeds among the three children. But, of course, that is not fair to James and, even more problematic is the question of when Desiree and Dan should sell?
As with every other circumstance, we start with what the parents really want; that always controls the process. Even if they are not sure how to get there, we work with the parents to identify what they want. In this case, they ultimately decided that James should take over Desiree’s business sometime in the next five years and then follow through with his plan to absorb the other business at the right time.
With that in mind, we created the documents that anticipated that result, but gave Desiree and Dan guidance on how and when to start the plan. From there, we determined what would be a fair salary for James now, and later, and then arranged for all three children to share in the profits equally when Desiree and Dan were ready to allow that. That aspect of their business plan was difficult, but still doable; however, who was going to have ultimate control of the business was more difficult. The parents had to decide which decisions could be made by James by himself and which required the approval of at least one of his siblings.
All of that may seem complicated, but their familiarity with their own businesses and their willingness to address these issues well in advance of the transition of the businesses made the process possible. And, in the end, the entire family was excited about the opportunities, a side benefit that Desiree and Dan never saw coming.
If another family faced that same circumstance, there would very likely be a completely different process, but the final outcome could be nearly identical. For example, the family could structure the finances of the businesses so that one child received more of the profits that the other; or family could set up the process for the other children to “sell” their eventual interest in the business to the sibling interested in running it.
And, lastly, no matter which option the family picked, the parents could use life insurance to help fund the transition(s) they selected. That is a popular strategy for business owners to use even if there is no family members involved. Because of the many options available, in our next column, we will discuss the role that life insurance can play in an estate plan, regardless of whether there is a family business or any business at all.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
