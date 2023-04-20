GOLLY, GPT!
Allow me to begin.
With all of the buzzing right now centered on ChatGPT, I decided to see for myself what all the hoopla is about. Yesterday, I created an account and logged in.
After watching a YouTube video about how to optimize this particular OpenAI (how did we do anything before YouTube tutorials existed?!), I decided to test out its writing capabilities.
I wanted to be able to compare it to something I'd created, so I asked it something to the effect of:
"write me a funny story in the first person perspective about an experience dealing with a broken washing machine."
Here's what it returned:
Sure, here's a funny story about my experience dealing with a broken washing machine:
I woke up one morning to find that my washing machine had decided to take a break from life. No matter what buttons I pressed or how many times I unplugged it, it just wouldn't start. At first, I thought I could handle this setback. I figured I'd just throw on some rubber gloves and start hand-washing all of my clothes. Simple enough, right?
Wrong. After about five minutes of scrubbing away at my dirty socks and underwear, I realized that I had vastly underestimated just how much laundry I actually had to do. I mean, sure, I knew I had a lot of clothes. But I didn't realize just how much of it there was until I was standing in front of a mountain of dirty laundry, with nothing but a bottle of detergent and a couple of buckets to my name.
So, I did what any rational person would do: I googled "how to fix a washing machine." I watched a couple of YouTube videos, convinced myself that I could fix the thing with nothing but a wrench and a can-do attitude, and then promptly broke the damn thing even more.
By this point, I was starting to lose my mind. I mean, how hard could it be to fix a washing machine? Apparently, very hard. I started to panic, imagining a future in which I was forever stuck hand-washing my clothes like some kind of Victorian laundress. And then, in a moment of divine inspiration, I remembered that I had a neighbor who was a plumber.
So, I swallowed my pride and went over to his house, dirty clothes in tow. I explained my predicament, and he just looked at me like I was a complete idiot. He took one look at the washing machine, pressed a button that I hadn't even noticed, and voila! The thing started working again.
I was both relieved and embarrassed. But mostly relieved. And also a little bit grateful, because now I could go back to living my life like a normal person. And, most importantly, I could finally stop smelling like a combination of sweat, detergent, and desperation.
Pretty impressive, no? It’s just as good, if not better, than anything I could conjure up. And it does it in a matter of seconds. That’s nothing compared to the hours of time I spend agonizing over word choice and cadence. (And agonize, I do.)
At first glance this might seem horrifying and distressing. AI will replace us all!
But let me propose a short term solution to this problem in two easy steps.
STEP ONE: We working stiffs of the world open ChatGPT accounts without ever informing our bosses.
STEP TWO: We secretly unload half of our work off onto this thing.
Unlike a co-worker, ChatGPT will never go complaining about it to the higher-ups.
Allow me, if you will, in “poetry” form, to share my flawed, human attempt at envisioning a life that incorporates ChatGPT.
While I’m sure AI could write this using proper rhyme and meter, I cannot. It’s been decades since I studied this stuff back in school, people.
And besides. I’m never one to follow a rule.
So here is how I envision working life in the age of ChatGPT…
An Ode to ChatGPT
I Imagine my workday
With ChatGPT
I’m eating bon bons
Watching daytime TV
While ChatGPT
is doing my writing
My life’s become
Ever so much more exciting. (keep scrolling past the annoying ad)
Thanks to ChatGPT
I’ve more vitamin D
Where my nails were once brittle
Time in the sun far too little
I’ve now lots of fun
Outside in the sun
While ChatGPT
Is working a ton.
Oh, ChatGPT
The truth is you see
It might be your station
To power the nation
While those you replace
Enjoy unlimited vacation!
The reality is,
Dear ChatGPT,
You could help save
the Sentinel
An entire FTE
The problem being
I’m now seeing
So few want to pay
To inform their day
And who needs a human
When AI keeps things movin’?
Reader, give it some thought
Should this make you distraught
Fork over some pay
And Subscribe today
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.