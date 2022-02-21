I Am the Racist, PT 2: So, You’re Dating a Black Man?
I will say here at the outset that the racial "climate," if you will, on the Penn State campus during the time I attended was what I would call "tense." Black students made up a relatively small percentage of the student body in a relatively rural area, a situation which seems to breed a more defensive atmosphere by its very nature.
I had been told at one point - by whom, I don’t recall - that the black fraternities engaged in a practice of branding initiates with a designated African name. (Though I’m not sure that was ever actually "confirmed" by anyone.)
That was probably the first rupture in the protective little bubble that had encased me during my youth and adolescence and which I had arrived on campus swaddled in. I remember it saddened me but I didn’t begrudge the sentiment.
Once Craig and I started forging a friendship, however, that window into the world of race relations opened wider and wider.
Prior to that, my only "experience" with anything remotely approaching interracial dating - if you can even call it that - was at a nightclub my senior year of high school when a black college student asked me to dance.
I thought nothing of it then in racial terms, though the age difference and inexperience with men and dating in general made the situation a bit awkward and uncomfortable. Until then, I’d suffered through most slow dances hanging out on the bleachers at school dances. I should also mention he was gorgeous. That fact alone was intimidating.
Looking back on it without the benefit of the rose-colored glasses I shed years ago, I’m surprised he did it. Despite the nightclub’s sleek, urbane aspirations, it was affiliated with some rinky-dink motel situated in the recesses of the Pennsylvania boondocks and, in retrospect, the gesture was likely not without some calculated risk. (For a clearer picture, look up "LA RITZ of Ebensburg commercial 1987" on YouTube).
In all fairness to the redneck population I was socializing with that night, and which I would probably have to include myself a part of if I’m being completely honest here, unless a group of 20th century-version Proud Boys whisked the guy out and beat him to a pulp, no harm came to either of us as a result of the interaction. So, kudos to the La Ritz patronage on that one.
But enough of my pathetic dating history.
One of the biggest blows to my naivete came even before our relationship had delved into the realm of anything beyond friendship. It was the summer between my sophomore and junior year, I believe.
Craig and I had been talking about a visit to his neck of the woods somewhere in the outer realms of Philadelphia. Feeling iffy about a long drive into territories unfamiliar, and with no other mode of transport readily available because Americans can’t wrap their heads around the ease and efficiency of high-speed rail, I suggested Craig come visit me in the bustling, bucolic ‘burb of Hollidaysburg, PA.
His reaction to the offer was one of surprise, to say the least. "You sure that’s ok?" he queried over and over. "Sure, why not?" I replied, the sound of those words ricocheting off the walls of that bubble.
Once I had convinced him the visit was assuredly not a problem, we penciled it in and hung up the phone.
That was when the hand-wringing commenced.
Tune in tomorrow for…I Am the Racist, PT 3: So You’re Dating a Black Man and the exciting reveal of the meaning behind, "I know you like that good, white meat."
