I Am the Racist, PT 3: So, You’re Dating a Black Man?
OK, where were we here? I’m the only person on the planet who can turn an impromptu newsletter entry into a multi-part essay. I am forever writing myself into a corner in this forum. Now I have to spend all week writing my way out of it.
At the rate I’m going, I won’t get to the "white meat" reveal until Friday. And by then the anticipation will have grown to the point where it can only disappoint.
Maybe it's time for a writing course. Or a voluntary lobotomy.
Right. When we last left off, I had just issued an off-the-cuff invitation to visit my family abode to my dear friend and black man, Craig Ashford. Let’s just say, the announcement of that invite was met with a fair amount of consternation and hand-wringing from the parents.
Now, let’s be clear: my parents adored Craig. Anyone but the most horrible personage would. Craig Ashford is like Sidney Poitier in an alternate universe where Sidney Poitier chose prosthetic engineering as a career path instead of acting. He’s THAT upstanding of a guy.
And truthfully I had to recognize that my parents had come up in a different era and were harboring fears of societal backlash against their child. But there I was facing a situation where I’d have to turn around and tell one of the finest human beings on the planet that his visit was, in fact, a problem. For no other reason than the color of his skin.
Looking back on it, it was an important exercise, I think, for the three of us confronting this issue at that moment. To any of you out there younger than Generation X who might deign to read this, I say to you now, matters of race were simply not discussed to the level they are today. And they’re not even discussed enough today, at least on a person-to-person level. Particularly when you come up in a predominantly white area where you’re just not confronted with it on a daily basis.
But we worked through it. I accepted their fears and they accepted my position. And shortly thereafter, Craig appeared at our doorstep.
As I recall it, the visit went great. We took all kinds of day trips and explored local attractions like the famous Horseshoe Curve, a pair of interracial pals having a grand old time seeing and being seen all about town while, back at home, I imagined, my mother fretted about the house nervously cleaning and my father gnawed his fingernails down to stubs, each in their own efforts to avoid the thought of it. 😉 (A man who, by the way, had clamored to get an autograph of Muhammed Ali at an airport one time when I was still a youngster.)
Be a good sport here, mother. 😘 I throw myself under the bus in Part 4. 😬
We laughed at my mother’s terrible jazz impression as she tried to explain to a black male jazz-enthusiast why the music just "didn’t do it for her" while I, meanwhile, held myself out as a connoisseur of "Charlie Brown" jazz.
I had no inkling of whether or not Craig sensed any kind of tension about the situation from our perspective. But later on in the visit, while opting for a lunch out at that 80s-era attempt at mass-produced Mexican food, Chi-Chi’s Restaurant, he managed a confession of his own.
After we took our seats, he bothered to remark at the stares our appearance had elicited as we walked to our table. Not malicious, he said, just "curious." I, perpetually clueless, and therefore not on the lookout for it, hadn't noticed.
He then proceeded to admit that the prospect of his visit had conjured a fair amount of fear on his own part. So much so that it had driven him to frantically scare up "research" on the area.
He took the same approach years later when he had tracked me down in Denver and proposed a visit, calling around to friends who were acquainted with the area before reaching out to me. He didn’t want to broach the possibility without first getting a sense of "what things were like" in a city he’d never been to.
If someone had told me that a few short years prior to the dawn of the 21st century a black man would feel the need to conduct his own reconnaissance mission before visiting a woman outside his race in an unfamiliar town, a major city no less, I’d have thought they were crazy. But they wouldn’t have been. It was part of his reality. And mine, too, I suppose.
Tune in tomorrow for…I Am the Racist, PT 4: The Appeal of Plain Vanilla and (hopefully) the exciting reveal of the meaning behind, "I know you like that good, white meat."
