I Am the Racist, PT 4: Black and White Meat
Switching the order a bit here. The 5th and final installment of my unplanned, totally impromptu ramblings will appear in Monday's newsletter edition in observance of our regularly-scheduled No-Frills-Friday!
Shortly after our return to campus that fall, Craig and I began dating. And that window into the state of race relations was about to open wider.
It cracked open a little more at a frat party when the two of us were unceremoniously asked to leave the premises after some fraternity members realized we were there "together."
It crept open a little more when I overheard Craig’s roommate in the hallway of his apartment urging him to reconsider his plan to take me to a party because there would be "brothers" there. We went anyway.
The experience of being the only white face in the room that night was an interesting and eye-opening social exercise for me. I was definitely not the life of their party. In fact, I don’t recall engaging in any conversation with the other attendees.
It got bit drafty in the room the night we went to a presentation by a Nation of Islam acolyte who, while praising "beautiful white women," also insisted they should never date black men.
Then it was the ketchup. One late night, after wandering out of a showing of grunge-era classic, "Singles," we popped into a Mickey D’s for a late night nosh. Pulling my tray full of fries off the counter, I asked the kid behind the register for some ketchup. He said they were all out.
It was probably 11:30 at night. It seemed reasonable to me that that would be the case. I thought nothing of it.
Shortly after we sat down, Craig looked at me sheepishly and explained that had his brother been the one in this situation - as a black man in general or a black man accompanied by a white woman - of being denied ketchup, he would have gotten up in the guy’s face and demanded he produce it on the spot, operating under the assumption that the employee’s response was a racially-motivated refusal of service.
It was the first time I got a deeper sense of the push and pull he felt as a black man straddling these parallel universes that each demanded something different of him. I think Craig felt ill-at-ease bearing the burden that "being black" put on him.
It wasn’t in his nature to rise to militancy over a few packets of ketchup. I felt for him.
I think he wanted to be able to live and act in accordance with his own nature, unfettered by others’ expectations that he be duty-bound to embody a certain black attitude or identity.
It made me wonder if that was part of his attraction to me: that I would never hold him to a certain standard of "blackness." The thought was unsettling.
A short while later, in late October, we experienced something that would fling that window wide open.
By far the worst incident of our brief foray as dating partners occurred on a return trip to campus after a brief trip home that had us navigating the rural Pennsylvania countryside. I was behind the wheel of my trusty little ‘86 Honda Accord. While making our way through the streets of a backwoods burg we found ourselves stopped at a light.
At that moment, Craig turned his head and his eyes fell upon a disturbing fall display: the figure of a man, crafted from an old pair of pants and an old shirt stuffed full of fallen leaves and topped off by what could best be described as an African ceremonial mask for a head.
The figure, with a rope tied round its "neck," was hanging from a tree.
He requested I pull over. His breathing intensified. He was beside himself. Seeing the look on his face, I felt sick to my stomach.
I can’t recall exactly what happened next but we pulled away without lingering too long and completed in silence what had suddenly transformed into a tense and uncomfortable ride.
I don’t remember if we even discussed it much after that. Then, a day or so later, I picked up a copy of The Daily Collegian, the student-produced newspaper, to see the front page plastered with a picture of that very figure, hung on to by a young boy I presume was the homeowners’ son.
Craig had gone straight to his contacts at the paper after arriving back on campus to tip them off to the scene. I don’t know why we really didn’t discuss the matter all that much after it happened. For my part, it was probably just too uncomfortable to broach. For him, I would imagine, it was a mixture of equal parts anger and embarrassment.
According to the article in the paper, the family insisted they had meant no harm by the display, it was just a Halloween decoration and the mask was all they had on hand. They apologized and removed it.
I don’t know what their intentions were. If nothing else, it represented a shocking lack of awareness.
But I had witnessed first hand how painful that lack of awareness could be.
There were some funny moments added to the mix during our brief romantic fling, too. The infamous Penn State football tailgate comes to mind. This is what I referred to here earlier as the "good white meat" incident.
I’ve written before about my family’s tradition with Penn State football. We’ve had season tickets since I was maybe in high school and while they were still living there, my parents never missed a home game. Occasionally, they’d throw a tailgate.
One time, at least, Craig and I attended. On this particular occasion there happened to be a few buckets of KFC on hand. After mingling and indulging for an hour or so, kickoff was fast approaching. It was time to polish off as much as possible to avoid the temptation of leftovers at home afterward, I suppose.
The doting hostess that she is and always insisting her guests don’t leave unsated, my mother started trying to pawn off the last bits of food to any takers.
Did I mention the fried chicken?
After trying to unload those last bits of KFC on Craig and encountering resistance, she proceeded to utter words I have yet to let her live down to this very day:
"Come on, Craig, I know you like that good, white meat."
A crippling mortification overcame me.
Truthfully, I’m not even sure Craig had enough time to even grasp the double entendre as endless cries of "THAT DID NOT JUST HAPPEN" were blaring so loudly inside my head they had to have been audible to those around me.
She, too, was equally mortified when I pointed out her slip of the tongue some time afterward.
These are just a few of the recollections that come to mind as I look back at that period of time in my life. The outward expressions of racial division.
What I haven’t discussed as of yet, and what I had never anticipated at the time, were the feelings and emotions roiling inside of me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.