I Am the Racist
I had originally planned something entirely different for today, then retracted it when I recognized my usual topics of domestic life and workplace oppression probably wouldn't be prudent on the MLK holiday.
I had opted to just let the Diatribe go for today in light of that and pick back up tomorrow. But then I decided to reach back into my own personal history for a bit of apropos reflection and honesty. What I'll be laying out here over the next two entries are things I've confessed to only a few in my personal orbit.
I never even brought it up in my "Civil Conversations" podcast with activist Wayne Hare about his own racial reckoning. But I think there's a lesson in it, if you'll allow me. So, here goes.....
If any of you out there have landed at the Diatribe for the first time, allow me to introduce myself:
My name is Gretchen Reist. And I am a racist.
Now, before you run for the exits, let me explain that I am not now, nor have I ever been, a member of the KKK. I watched with horror the video footage of black boys and girls being escorted into schools during the 1960s, surrounded by angry mobs decrying their presence there; viewed pictures of black men and women forced to sit at the backs of buses and denied entrance to public places with tremendous shame and sadness.
I sobbed uncontrollably at photos of Emmett Till’s mutilated body. I couldn’t fathom the fear and hatred that caused it. I didn't understand it then. And I don't understand it now.
I am a firm believer in voting rights for all and that everyone, regardless of race, creed, or skin color should be viewed and treated equally under the law.
But that doesn’t make me immune to certain biases. It doesn’t make any of us immune. And until every man, woman and child - black, white, brown, yellow or otherwise - can admit this, we will never make any progress on racial equality.
I spent most of my youth growing up in a predominantly white community in central Pennsylvania. Before I went off to college, I never would have considered myself to have harbored any racial bias. I spent much of my middle school years lusting after Michael Jackson, for crying out loud!
And then I arrived at Penn State, ready to take on the world with what I presumed was my unshackled and unbiased mind. I befriended a black man my freshman year. We eventually dated.
And that’s when my mind was opened to the reality of my own perceptions and the reality of what, in this case, a black man still had to contend with on the eve of the 21st century.
Stay tuned tomorrow for "You know you like that good white meat," and other cringe-inducing scenarios in, So You’re Dating a Black Man?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.