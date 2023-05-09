Your Daily Diatribe: Inconvenience Stores

Part 3: Inconvenience Stores
I was living in Unterschleissheim, just north of Munich, on a Fulbright Scholarship I'd received just out of college. It doesn't take long being abroad to recognize the importance of convenience in American culture. Though it's odd the Germans don't excel at this more, as they've always been recognized for great efficiency.
Take grocery stores, for instance. Closed on Sundays, open only until noon on Saturdays. Langer Donnerstag (long Thursday) did not compensate for this gross inconvenience. Though the topic of stores remaining closed on Sundays was hotly debated in the country at the time.
Need a cart for your groceries? Better have 1 Deutsche Mark in your pocket! Need some bags? Be prepared to pay up! (Don't ever get my mother started on European "pay toilets!")
The situation around my regular trips to the grocery was made more complicated by the fact that my main mode of transportation was a bicycle - a mountain bike, not-so-stereotypically, without one of those adorable baskets attached.
Thus each trip to the store necessitated my calculating how many items I could carry in roughly 4 bags of equal heft, that would allow me to distribute the weight evenly enough between both hands so as to properly steer the handlebars.
Nothing was worse than toilet paper day. Imagine, if you will, negotiating proper balance with the size and weight of a giant-sized multipack of Charmin or Cottonelle dangling from one side of your handlebars.
Wobbly doesn't begin to describe the motion. Embarrassing doesn't begin to describe the feeling.
Never mind the fact that German toilet paper redefines the notion of recycling. I kid you not, you could basically read the printed words on it from its former incarnation. A way to keep oneself entertained on the john, I suppose.
I recall watching each supply of toilet paper dwindle with a familiar sense of dread. Toilet paper day was almost nigh.
I must admit that upon each arrival home post-toilet paper trip, having made it the entire stretch without wrecking, those white bundles in hand, I would sit back and revel for a moment in the bountiful supply, secure in the notion that at least another month would pass before I had to tackle the horrible task once more.
Ah, life's simple pleasures.
