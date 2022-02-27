It’s been said that one is never too old to learn things.
I rarely buy cherry tomatoes but needed some for a relish tray. The little gems came in a small protective plastic container with air holes for draining when washing, but I struggled and struggled trying to pry off the bottom opening so I could rinse them. Thankfully, the plastic container was squeezable and, after much effort, I was finally able to pry it off. The second time I needed to open them, no matter how much I squeezed and squished, I couldn’t get the bottom off like before. I squeezed so hard that — oh look, there’s an opening on the top that you can just simply peel back. Doh!
“Oh, Grandma!” I heard my 5-year-old grandson admonishing with a slap to his forehead for good measure.
Those “oh Grandma” life-altering moments are fun — not only for him, but me, too.
Apparently, Michelangelo was 87 years old when he said, “I am still learning,” and Leonardo da Vinci was credited with saying “Learning never exhausts the mind.”
I either need to start painting or be more open to learning new things. How about both?
n
Colorado Canyons Association has a number of upcoming learning events. Information can be found at coloradocanyonsassociation.org/events.
Two online talks in a lecture series will be presented in March. These talks are free and open to the public:
Rare and Endemic Plants of the National Conservation Areas: 5:30–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Explore the rare and endemic plant species that occur within the National Conservation Areas. Take a look at the environments these plants exploit and their survival strategies that make them inherently rare. Sign up online at the website.
Wild, Wild National Conservation Areas: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. Today’s National Conservation Areas provide a peaceful place to recreate and reflect. But it was not always so calm. Hear the stories of murder and mayhem that happened on what are now popular trails in McInnis Canyons and the Dominquez-Escalante National Conservation Areas. Sign up online at the website.
Other upcoming events hosted by CCA are:
Volunteer orientation and training: 5:30–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, online. Are you interested in discovering volunteer opportunities with Colorado Canyons Association? Or, are you already a CCA volunteer wanting to sign up for new events? Either way, join the volunteer orientation class. Stewardship and education opportunities are available and this orientation and training will help familiarize you with opportunities.
The online training is not required to be a CCA volunteer but is a helpful tool. There will still be opportunities for you to sign up for events if you can not attend this training.
Ute Indian Night Sky Storytelling: 6–8 p.m. Friday, March 11, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Join Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, as she tells ancestral stories about the night sky. This event is in partnership with the Ute Indian Museum and Montrose Regional Library District and features an evening of storytelling on the patio, complete with s’mores.
This is an outdoor event. Participants should dress warmly and bring layers and/or a blanket. Pre-registration is requested. The event is free and open to the public.
Introduction to Car Camping: 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Rabbit Valley. This event will help you get ready for summer camping trips. Learn more and sign up up at fruita.org or call 970-858-0360. Cost is $35 and families are welcome.
Introduction to Backpacking 101: 6–8 p.m. March 30 and 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. April 2, Fruita Community Center and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. If you’ve been wanting to backpack but didn’t know where to start, this is the event for you. Cost is $100. Go to fruita.org for information and to register, or call 970-858-0360.
Birding on the Colorado River: A three-day, two-night river float adventure from May 6–8 on the Colorado River. Relax aboard an oar raft as you travel 25 miles through Ruby and Horsethief canyons. Search the skies for eagles, peregrine falcons, blue herons, and more. Go to the website for cost information and to sign-up.
n
Junior Service League of Grand Junction has partnered with Good Samaritan Clinic of Western Colorado to offer uninsured women free care including PAP testing and mammograms.
Call 970-712-6518 for an appointment or email goodsamaritangj@gmail.com for information.
This year’s parade, carnival, and raffle are in the past, but the Grand Junction Lions Club will award $125,000 in grants to 13 deserving organizations.
The club’s 93rd annual event took place Feb. 19. Oganizations named to receive funds this year are Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, $25,000; Colorado Mesa University, $25,000; Community Hospital, $25,000; Gateway-Unaweep Fire District, $6,215; and Family Health West Foundation, $5,000.
Also receiving funds with matching grants from the School District 51 Foundation are Central High School, Geometry in Construction, $10,000; R-5 High School, $6,400; Orchard Mesa Middle School, $5,650; Dos Rios Elementary, $4,180; Central High School Green Team, $4,000; Orchard Avenue Elementary School, Neurodiversity, $4,000; Dual Immersion Academy Preschool, $3,500; and Monument Ridge Elementary School, $2,000.
n
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club is accepting entries from high school students for its 2021–22 Youth Speech Contest.
This contest is open to any student of high school age. The topic is “Your passions become your legacy when you serve others ... why is community service important?”
Entrants must submit a written manuscript or annotated outline of their speech to the club by March 14. The speech must be no less than five minutes and no longer than seven minutes.
There are local, district and state contests, all with cash awards. The local contest will take place on March 21. Email Lion Kathy at Turkeytrots2@gmail.com for information.
n
Submit community news and learning tips to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.