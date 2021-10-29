You're not dreaming. Jack Skellington is back

Jack Skellington is bald.
Jaeda Cruz is definitely not. Her hair falls in waves to at least the middle her back.
But with twists, pins and two bald caps kept in place by spirit gum, an adhesive used in theater productions to attach prosthetics, all that hair disappears.
It is part of the transformation the 15-year-old will undergo several times this weekend to become Skellington for “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The dance production inspired by Tim Burton’s animated film will be presented three times on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., by the Western Colorado Dance Theater.
Cruz is a sophomore at Fruita High School and a student instructor at Inspire Dance Company teaching hip hop, ballet and jazz classes to kids ages 4–11.
Looking the part: Along with getting her hair secured, there is considerable white paint and powder involved in creating Skellington’s bone-white look, Cruz said.
It takes about 30–45 minutes to do her hair and makeup. However, “it’s harder to take off than put on,” she said.
That takes an hour or more, because getting the spirit gum to release the bald caps doesn’t happen quickly, she said.
Adding to the look is a jacket with elongated shoulder pads to make her shoulders appear wider and padded gloves giving her lengthy bony fingers. The costume’s black pants are tight because Skellington is pretty much skeleton thin, she said.
Getting into character: Not only does Cruz have to look like Skellington, she must dance like him, which means dancing in a more masculine way.
“I had to learn how to get more into my shoulders and my legs,” she said. “Less hips, more shoulders.”
It took a lot of practice, watching herself in a mirror, to figure it out, said Cruz, who has been dancing since she was 6 years old.
As a little girl, her parents had her try all kinds of sports such as T-ball, tennis, soccer and even peewee football — “I was not a fan of that,” she said.
After watching her do cartwheels in the outfield during a T-ball game, her dad suggested trying a dance class, she said.
These days she spends about 10–15 hours each week dancing in the studio and additional hours in the studio teaching.
Beyond dancing: When Cruz isn’t dancing, “I do a lot of homework,” she said. “I really like science.”
She’s currently in a geology class, but she’s more interested in anatomy and biology and a possible career in occupational therapy.
She also likes spending time in the kitchen when she gets the chance, cooking Mexican food or baking brownies.
“I tried to attempt a cheesecake, and it wasn’t that good. I’m working on that,” she said.
Last time around: When “A Nightmare Before Christmas” was put on by Western Colorado Dance Theater by 2019, Cruz was the understudy for Skellington and the Christmas ballerina behind the door to Christmas Land.
“I really like to do pretty ballet … floating in my movements and jumping,” she said.
This time around: While Skellington isn’t exactly pretty, Cruz enjoys the role because of the “acting that you get to do with Jack.”
The movie Skellington can get away with smaller physical movements, but on the stage his movements must be big enough to project to the back of the auditorium, she said.
Hers is a more theatrical version of Skellington, she said.
It’s a demanding part that will have Cruz dancing for the majority of the production. “I just get an adrenaline run and just go,” she said.
Just because she might be tired doesn’t mean the audience is, so “you really have to go for it,” Cruz said.
What she likes best: Cruz likes seeing how the whole production has come together.
Some cast members didn’t know each other or barely knew each other when rehearsals began in July, she said.
While many of the dancers are from Inspire, some are from other studios in the area. “It’s nice to get together as a dance community and put something on,” Cruz said.
There are 4-year-old kids to adults in “A Nightmare Before Christmas” and “they all have different talents to bring to the table,” she said.
Coming up: Cruz was Cindy-Lou Who when the Western Colorado Dance Theater put on “The Grrrrinch” several years ago.
She was a member of the Lullaby League, an Emerald City dancer and had other supporting roles for “The Wizard of Oz” in 2018.
After two rounds of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” to her credit, Cruz speculated as to the next production for the Western Colorado Dance Theater to develop. “I’d like to do something Disney.” Maybe “Beauty and The Beast,” she suggested.
But whatever the next show happens to be, like “A Nightmare Before Christmas” it should have a bunch of main characters so as many dancers as possible have a chance to shine, Cruz said.